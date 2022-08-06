June 7, 1934 — July 25, 2022

Arthur “Art” Dean Catt, of Longview, crossed the finish line July 25, 2022.

Art was born June 7, 1934. He was the middle child of Forest (Dean) Catt and Elizabeth (Bauer) Catt.

Art graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1952 and worked as a logger in Canada right out of high school. He quickly discovered he hated it and returned to Longview, where he found jobs in the automotive industry. During this time, Art joined the Navy Reserves, serving from 1952 to 1956.

For many years Art owned and operated the Muffler Hut. In 1983, he sold the Muffler Hut and went to work as an instructor of automotive management at Lower Columbia Community College. He retired from LCC in 1996.

Art married Darlene (Larson) and had a son, Rocky, and a daughter, Sandy. Art and Darlene would later divorce. Art married Doreen (Ryden) and had four children, Mike, Mitch, Michelle and Missy. Doreen passed away in 2004.

Dad had a strong love for family, music, dancing, animals, traveling and cars! Some of our best memories as kids involved dad’s love for cars. Dad had a 1941 Buick Coupe we drove to “rod runs” in the summer months. Art and Doreen had a place at Lake Cushman that was much loved!

In 2004, dad was a 70-year-old rookie driving a 1965 Buick Skylark on the Bonneville Salt Flats. The fastest dad drove on the salt was 163 miles per hour.

Art traveled to Hawaii and Mexico several times. He has been on several cruises that have taken him to Mexico, Alaska; and his favorite of all time, Cuba. In Cuba, he was able to see in person and visit with the band he loved, The Buena Vista Social Club.

Dad is survived by sister Donna (Catt) Cox; children Rocky (Sandy) Catt, Sandy (Bary Bruner) Catt, Mike (Barb) Catt, Mitch (Julie) Catt, Michelle (Laureen ‘GG’) Catt–Paulsen and Missy (Bridget) Catt.

Art also is survived by several grandkids and great-grandchildren.

His wife, Doreen; and his brother, Larry, preceded him in death.

An open house celebration of his amazing life will be held at 4 p.m. August 26 at the home of Michelle and GG.