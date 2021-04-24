Jan. 26, 1938 — April 14, 2021

Proud family man Arnold James Albrecht, 83, of Kalama, passed away April 14, 2021, in Ocean Park, Wash. He was born Jan. 26, 1938, in Chehalis, Wash., to Gerry and Eileen (Carty) Albrecht. Arnie owned Albrecht Logging from 1960 to 2000.

He married Gloria Tanner in 1961 and they had two children. Gloria and their daughter, Maria Albrecht, preceded Arnie in death.

Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, John and Denise Albrecht of Ocean Park, Wash.; three grandchildren, Meesha Albrecht, Emily Albrecht and Celena Albrecht; 10 great-grandchildren; and two siblings, Joel Albrecht and Melissa Albrecht, both of Kalama.

Cards of condolence may be sent to P.O. Box 236, Ocean Park, WA 98640.

Final arrangements were entrusted to Dahl-McVicker Funeral Home.