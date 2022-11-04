March 14, 1940 — Oct. 23, 2022

Arne David Lund passed away peacefully at home October 23, 2022, at the age of 82 with Patricia, his wife of 55 years, by his side. He was born in Ellensburg, Washington, to Alfred and Althea (Walker) Lund on March 14, 1940. At a young age, the family moved to Longview, Washington, and Arne spent most of his life here.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia; sons Eric (Kathleen) of Valparaiso, Indiana, and Andrew (Kristine) of Seattle, Washington; grandchildren Julia, Davis, Olivia and Hayden; his siblings, Helen (Jack) McBride of Seattle, Washington, Catherine (Richard) Butler of Seattle, Washington, Janet (Don) Adams of Goldendale, Washington; and a sister-in-law, Susan (Duane), of Port Townsend, Washington. He was preceded in death by his father, Alfred (1982); his mother, Althea (2013); a brother, Duane (1994); a sister, Arlene (2015); and a brother in-law, Ben McCracken (2019).

Following graduation from R.A. Long High School in Longview in 1958, Arne attended Midland College in Fremont, Nebraska; and Lower Columbia College in Longview. He earned a bachelor of arts degree in history from the University of Washington and a master’s degree in counseling from Portland State University.

Arne spent his entire 30-year career at Huntington Junior High School in Kelso, Washington, as a teacher and guidance counselor. He was a great listener and made a lifelong impact on his students. It wasn’t unusual for former students, later in life, to call Arne looking for advice. “Coach Lund” coached football, basketball, baseball and softball at Huntington and also at Kelso and R.A. Long high schools. He also coached his sons, Eric and Andy, in Little League baseball at Central Little League. Before coaching, he had a distinguished career as a fastpitch softball pitcher culminating in the 1972 state championship with Brusco Towboat.

Family was most important to Arne. He loved to hear about a big hit in a game by one of his grandkids or challenge them to find an obscure location in his World Atlas. Arne loved traveling the west with Pat and especially to family reunions. He was blessed with an amazing group of friends from his time at Huntington as well as his St. Rose Catholic Church friends.

In retirement, Arne could often be found at Mint Valley Golf Course where he played and marshaled. He also volunteered at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview. Arne was a proud Husky and enjoyed tailgating with family and friends. In later years, he loved a cup of coffee and a good conversation.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 21, 2022 at St. Rose Catholic Church, 2571 Nichols Blvd., Longview, Washington, followed by a luncheon at the St. Rose Parish Center.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests support of the Arne Lund Memorial Scholarship:

Support online at: www.kelsokidz.org/donations

Or checks made payable to Kelso Public Schools Foundation, P.O. Box 344, Kelso, WA 98626, Attn: Arne Lund Memorial Scholarship.