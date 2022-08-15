July 27, 1937—July 17, 2022

Arlyce Elaine Butler passed away July 17, 2022, in Longview, WA. She was born in Northern Minnesota, July 27, 1937, to Willard and Bertina Naramore. She and her brother James Naramore spent their childhood there. On April 11, 1953, she married William S. Butler. They moved to Washington in March of 1963 after having five children- Cary, Robin, Cindy, William Jr. and Brett. After relocating to Washington, they had two more children- Shawnda and Kristi.

Arlyce enjoyed her numerous grandchildren, as well as, cooking her favorite recipes, reading western novels, listening to country music, garage sale and thrift store shopping, along with traveling back to Minnesota to visit relatives and friends. In 2012 she moved to Whidbey Island where she could spend time with her sons, Brett and William Jr. She enjoyed beachcombing for rocks and exploring the island. She loved spending time with her daughter in law, Tammy, finding bargains at the dollar store and meeting for Sunday breakfast.

She treasured her time talking often with her childhood friend Marilyn, of Bemidji, Minnesota.

She is survived by 5 of her children and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many in-laws.