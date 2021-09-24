Arlis "Billy" William Ridenour

March 31, 1977 — Sept. 6, 2021
Arlis, aka Billy Melton, graduated from Castle Rock High School, class of 1996. He was an award winning wrestler with the CR wrestling team, in his youth and an alumni of the CRHS football team. He enjoyed drawing, hiking, camping, fishing, traveling, cooking, laughter and spending time with family and friends.
Arlis was a Sous Chef by trade, as well as a natural comedian with a heart of gold for those closest to him. We will always remember his comical voices, love and loyalty.
His viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 27 and 28. A graveside memorial service in his honor takes place at 11 a.m. Oct. 4 at Steele Chapel on Mount Solo Road, Longview.
