August 21,1935—February 10, 2021

In loving memory of longtime resident Arlene Lucille McGahuey (Warren) who passed away peacefully at home with her children, at the age of 85.

She was a devoted mother of six children, two daughters and four sons: Pamela Clevenger (McGahuey), Dave McGahuey, Tom McGahuey Paul McGahuey, Mark McGahuey and Christina Hulings (Hanson).

She is survived by her six children and their spouses, as well as her one living sibling one living sibling, Richard Warren. As well as many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

She was a very strong woman widowed at 28 with five children. She worked multiple jobs at a time to support them. Arlene was the most loving, caring and dedicated mother.

Family was her passion and her pleasure! She was an excellent cook! Every holiday was extra special with all of the fixings. Arlene also had a love of flowers, gardening and playing cards, especially if she could get in a little cheat and get away with it!

She will be deeply missed by all who knew her and loved her.