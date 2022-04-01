Arlene Anna (Remmert) Steinbeck

July 14, 1931 — Jan. 30, 2022

At the age of 90, our sweet mother Arlene Steinbeck from Longview, Washington, went on to Glory on January 30, 2022, entering into the arms of Our Heavenly Father. She is now experiencing a wonderful and much-anticipated family reunion with her parents, siblings, husband Warren, and daughter Susan. Best of all, she is seeing Jesus face to face.

Arlene was born Arlene Anna Remmert at Lone Grove Fellowship, Fayetteville, Illinois, on July 14, 1931. She was born to Walter and Emma Remmert, the third born of six children: three girls and three boys. When she was born, her family lived on a farm. They later moved to the college town of Eureka, Illinois, when she was in the third grade. Her father was employed with Caterpillar, a construction machinery company. Her parents ensured the family faithfully attend the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Eureka. It was there where she was confirmed on March 25, 1945, at 13 years old.

When Arlene was a senor in high school, her family relocated to San Leandro, California, due to her dad’s job transfer with Caterpillar. Back then, this was not easy as they had to basically sell what they had and start over. Her mother encouraged her to stay behind to finish her senior year at Eureka High School. Her married sister, Berdina, remained living there as well, and Arlene was able to secure a living arrangement in the household of family friend, Dr. Barker, who also happened to be a friend of Ronald Regan, a former classmate. The arrangement worked out well as she served as nanny to their small children.

She didn’t mention this often, but she was actually athletic and when she was younger, she preferred to be in the company of her tree-climbing brothers. She would rather be outdoors than in the kitchen or performing other household duties with her mom and sisters. She liked watching baseball and football games. Later as a grandma, she was her grandchildren’s biggest cheerleader as they participated in sports, her faithfully going to each event if she was able. Her diligent consistent walking as an adult and her ability to successfully waterski well into her 50s proved her love for physical exercise.

In March 1949 at the age of 17, she received the devastating phone call that tragedy had struck her family. Her mother was in a fatal car accident witnessed by her sister, Garnet. Her mom was only 46 at the time. Arlene’s life changed drastically at that point, and after the funeral she returned to Illinois to complete her senior year with her Eureka High School class of 1949. It was shortly after that she was crowned beauty queen of her senior class. Several of her friends who she kept in touch with described her as a quiet, graceful, beauty. This story is featured in the March 2017 edition of Reminisce (Extra) Magazine. Having to turn down the offer from Dr. Barker to pay for her college education, Arlene joined her family after she graduated. She was able to secure a job with General Motors where she worked for three years until her wedding. She also was instrumental in caring for her three younger brothers who were teenagers when their mom passed. Her family faithfully attended St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in San Leandro where she met our dad, Warren, at a Walther League (youth group) event. So began the courtship of Warren and Arlene. Their courtship was long distance as he was serving in the Air Force in San Antonio, Texas, but they corresponded with letters and he visited when the opportunity arose.

In June 1951, he proposed and they were married September 7, 1952.

Exactly nine months after the wedding Susan Lee Steinbeck was born. They then went on to have two more children, Dennis Allen and Sandra Louise; 12 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. They were married 58 years until he passed away in September 2010.

The Steinbeck family attended Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Hayward, California, never missing a Sunday service. Warren sang in the choir and was on the Elder Board, and Arlene was active in LWML, served on the Alter Guild helping to set up communion, and later on in life volunteered at the Children’s Emergency Council.

She continued to donate to several charities.

Warren provided for the family as a butcher cutting meat with Park N Shop in Berkeley, working in a freezer six long days a week preparing various cuts of meat.

This was the occupation of his father and grandfather before him. This allowed Arlene to be a productive diligent homemaker, making this difficult job look easy!! She was involved with PTA, bake sales, and sewing clothing for her family as was typical of that time period. She also planned and executed memorable camping trips to Lake Trinity and vacations at a family cabin in Dinky Creek, as well as serving as hostess at many family holiday dinners. She is described as having a quiet determination. Her most cherished job description was that of “mom” and “grandma” and “great-grandma.”

Arlene’s impeccable moral compass is unmatched as you never heard her utter a swear word or take a drink of alcohol, or speak harshly about another individual. She preferred to “stay out of it” if there was unproductive gossip floating around. Her daily walks contributed to her excellent health and her children don’t remember her ever being sick. She also was one to rarely complain. This green-eyed left-handed beauty never dyed her hair or pierced her ears.

Arlene is survived by her son, Dennis (Lydia) Steinbeck; Sandra (Michael) Wilson; 12 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. She shared a birthday with her grandson, Jeffrey; and her grandson Mark’s wife, Holly.

She will be greatly missed but has left an amazing legacy that will continue with her family for generations to come.

You live your entire life to have someone else write your life story in the form of an obituary. I hope I have adequately portrayed the life of my mom who was an inspiration, a gift and blessing to anyone who knew her. Till we meet again.