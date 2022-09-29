Ardella O. Myhre

July 28, 1941 — Aug. 30, 2022

Ardella grew up in North Dakota, which is where she met and married her husband, Blayne Myhre. In the early 1960s, the couple moved to Longview, Washington, where Ardella raised three beautiful children, managed the household and helped run the family business, The White Cross Pharmacy.

Ardella was loved by so many people throughout the community and always was there to lend a helping hand. She was a caring, compassionate person who had a warm personality and always had a big smile to welcome you.

Ardella was an amazing mother, grandmother and friend to everyone she met. Ardella is survived by two loving children, Tom Myhre (Kristin) and Heidi Antush (Jeff); her sister, Dorothy Kesler; her brother, Bill Ehrman (Myra); five grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Blayne; her daughter, Lynette; and her sister, Elaine.

While Ardella’s family is heartbroken by her passing, we find comfort in the beautiful way she lived her life. She loved her family and friends very much and her family and friends loved her to the moon and back. We will miss her every day, but we know she is now at peace in a better place.

The family will hold a small, private ceremony in late October. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Community Home Health & Hospice, in Longview, Washington.