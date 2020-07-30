Antoinette Jacobsen

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

February 9, 1930—July 26, 2020

On Sunday 7/26/2020 Antoinette (Toni) passed away at the age of 90. Toni was born 2/9/1930 in Cathlamet, Wash., to Andrew and Antica Kuljis. On 9/23/1948 Toni married Carl Jacobsen. They had two sons Bruce and Douglas and two daughters Diana and Denise. Toni was preceded in death by parents Andrew and Antica, husband Carl, daughter Diana and most recently her son Douglas (3/25/2020).

She is survived by her son Bruce and daughter Denise McLaughlin (Terry), sister Arlene Richardson, two grandchildren Eric McLaughlin (Bogi) and Roxana Jacobsen and two great grandchildren Gema and Jaden.

Toni enjoyed traveling and took many trips with sons Bruce and Doug to Hawaii and Mexico. When husband Carl passed in 1983 she even fished with son Douglas in Alaska on their commercial fishing boat.

There will be no public service.

