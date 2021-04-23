September 22, 1955 — April 9, 2021
Anthony “Tony” St. Onge passed peacefully on April 9, 2021, due to heart failure. Born in Longview, Washington, on September 22, 1955, to Francis and Rebecca St. Onge, he was the second child of four children. As a teenager, Tony excelled in every sport he played. It was during his freshman year of high school the passion of swimming ignited. He qualified for the state tournament his senior year, and also graduated first in his class.
Upon graduating from high school, he attended Central Washington University where he competed on the swim team. He qualified for the national tournament his freshman year. While at Central, he met the love of his life, Jill.
In 1977, Tony faced a “game changer” when he became paralyzed as a result of an accident when his truck hit a patch of black ice while teaching in Alaska. Tony’s injury did not pool side him for long. He found an opportunity to use his talent to coach others when he was offered a position coaching the Moses Lake Manta Ray Swim Team and the Moses Lake High School swim team. He was also a teacher of Health and P.E.
The St. Onge family grew in 1985 with the addition of Tyler and then Joanne in 1988. Tony and Jill raised Tyler and Joanne in Moses Lake, Washington, where Tony was able to develop his skills as a teacher and coach over the span of 43 years.
Tony positively impacted the lives of those he encountered despite his own challenges.
Coach St. Onge formed strong connections with his students and swim team over his 43-year tenure. His impact to the youth in our community was acknowledged when Moses Lake School District unveiled the Tony St. Onge Pool of Dreams.
In 2020, Tony was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. He battled cancer with the same determination, grit and fearless never-give-up attitude he taught his athletes. As a devout Christian, Tony trusted God’s plan for him. He exemplified all that we cherish in a husband, dad, teacher and coach. He left this world a better place because of his life well lived.
Tony was preceded in death by his mother, father, and mother-in-law Lorraine Ralston. He is survived by his wife, Jill, of 43 years; his son Tyler (Tenecia); granddaughter Mila; his daughter, Joanne, and son-in-law Jay Neal; his older sister, Teresa Gearry (Bryan); brother Chris St. Onge (Patty); sister Mona Handy (Ron); father-in-law James Ralston Sr.; brother-in-law James Ralston (Cindy); brother-in-law Jerry Ralston (Debbie); and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church at 10:45 a.m. April 30, 2021. Guests will be able to enter the church at 10:30 a.m. A slide show will start at 10:45 a.m. Mass starts at 11 a.m. The Mass also will be streamed live on the Our Lady of Fatima Church Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Moses Lake High School Swim Team Boosters, or Our Lady of Fatima building fund.
Kaysers Chapel of Memories in Moses Lake is in charge of arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.