September 22, 1955 — April 9, 2021

Anthony “Tony” St. Onge passed peacefully on April 9, 2021, due to heart failure. Born in Longview, Washington, on September 22, 1955, to Francis and Rebecca St. Onge, he was the second child of four children. As a teenager, Tony excelled in every sport he played. It was during his freshman year of high school the passion of swimming ignited. He qualified for the state tournament his senior year, and also graduated first in his class.

Upon graduating from high school, he attended Central Washington University where he competed on the swim team. He qualified for the national tournament his freshman year. While at Central, he met the love of his life, Jill.

In 1977, Tony faced a “game changer” when he became paralyzed as a result of an accident when his truck hit a patch of black ice while teaching in Alaska. Tony’s injury did not pool side him for long. He found an opportunity to use his talent to coach others when he was offered a position coaching the Moses Lake Manta Ray Swim Team and the Moses Lake High School swim team. He was also a teacher of Health and P.E.