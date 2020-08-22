Anthony (Tony) Ray Richter

Tony and Nancy were members of the St. James Presbyterian Church in Bellingham, WA. He served on numerous committees and was a Deacon and Elder. They are current members of Central Presbyterian Church in Eugene. Tony chaired or co-chaired several committees and served as co-moderator with the Board of Deacons. Tony’s quiet presence and willing spirit will be missed by the Central Presbyterian family.

Tony loved nothing more than getting together with family and friends for celebrations, camping trips, football games, concerts, drives to the coast, or just sitting on the porch sharing a good story.

Tony was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Janice Talbott and son, Micheal Richter. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; brothers, Jerry and David Richter; sister, Ann Harrison; son, John Richter; daughter, Mysti Richter-Pena; and step-daughter, Mary Winter; grandchildren, Justin, Katie, Steven, Samantha, Gabriella, Marco, Jacob, Ashley and Trystin, and numerous nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Tony’s memory to the Central Presbyterian Church in Eugene. A Celebration of Life service will happen when we can all gather safely together to celebrate the life of Tony.