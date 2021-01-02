Anne Terese Gennette

May 31, 1956—December 24, 2020
“A Life Well Lived”
Anne, at the age of 64, died after a brief illness. She is the first daughter of Tom and MaryAnne Gennette .
Anne lived her life in the Kelso-Longview area and was an active Kelso Hilander sports fan, graduating from Kelso High in 1978. Anne loved attending her high school reunions, where she was well liked and voted “Most Spirited”. Anne participated in Special Olympics sports including softball, swimming, bowling, track and won many medals that she enjoyed showing to friends and family.
Anne was born with intellectual and physical disabilities that caused her to stop growing at the size of a six year old. At the age of 14 she became part of a research program for Human Growth Hormone at Seattle Children’s Orthopedic Hospital. Anne grew 10 inches in 10 years to reach her height of 4 feet 11 inches tall.
Anne completed vocational training with the Adult Developmental Center, Residential Resources and Life Works. She had multiple jobs in the community in office buildings, restaurants and fabric stores. She enjoyed the YMCA Goodtimes program where she met many lifelong friends. Anne faithfully attended the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, and participated in the Religious Experience (REX) program for people with and without disabilities. In addition, Anne was politically active advocating for People First as a spokesperson at the state level. She enjoyed traveling especially with her sister, Donna and cousin, Mary, to places such as Disneyland, Alaska, and Hawaii, where she kissed a dolphin. As a crafter, Anne enjoyed painting bird houses, ceramics, knitting hats, and gifting them to friends and family with joy and enthusiasm.
She is survived by mother, MaryAnne, sisters Donna Gennette, Raphielle Chynoweth, and nephews, T.J and Liam Chynoweth; aunts Shirley Knudeson, Linda Waterman, Suzie Cowan, Adrienne Stacey and numerous cousins.
She is preceded in death by her father, Tom Gennette, grandparents Art and Jessie Noseda; Hector and Mathilda Gennette, great grand parents Jack and Ethel Noseda, Mary Richardson; Aunts Patricia Turk, Martha Gratton, Marge Lyster, Uncles Jim Gennette, John Turk, Dale Knudeson and Dave Waterman.
Plans for a rosary, funeral Mass and memorial will be announced at a later date. Remembrances can be made to Lifeworks/ARC at 906 New York Street, Longview, WA 98632, or the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church 2200 Allen Street, Kelso, WA, 98626.
