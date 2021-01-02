Anne Terese Gennette

May 31, 1956—December 24, 2020

“A Life Well Lived”

Anne, at the age of 64, died after a brief illness. She is the first daughter of Tom and MaryAnne Gennette .

Anne lived her life in the Kelso-Longview area and was an active Kelso Hilander sports fan, graduating from Kelso High in 1978. Anne loved attending her high school reunions, where she was well liked and voted “Most Spirited”. Anne participated in Special Olympics sports including softball, swimming, bowling, track and won many medals that she enjoyed showing to friends and family.

Anne was born with intellectual and physical disabilities that caused her to stop growing at the size of a six year old. At the age of 14 she became part of a research program for Human Growth Hormone at Seattle Children’s Orthopedic Hospital. Anne grew 10 inches in 10 years to reach her height of 4 feet 11 inches tall.