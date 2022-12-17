Anne Leslie Allen

Jan. 24, 1964—Dec, 12, 2022

Anne Allen, of Cathlamet, WA, died Monday December 12, 2022. She was 58. She was born Ann Leslie Hummels to parents, Les and Lucille Hummels of Woodland, WA and joined siblings Dean, Gene and Merry and then six years later, sister Carrie. Anne attended Woodland schools and graduated from Woodland High School in 1982.

Annie was an animal lover from an early age – always having dogs and cats and even a boa constrictor at one point. Mostly known for her love of horses, as well. She spent most of her life in Woodland and had been a resident of Cathlamet since 2015.

She is survived by her longtime partner, Norm Larison, her son William Hummels of Aberdeen, her sisters, Merry Jensen (Grant) of Woodland, Carrie Zommers of Portland, many nieces and nephews and many cousins (Hummels and Turpin), aunts Barb Turpin of Olympia, Geri Stark of Vancouver, Genny Turpin of Houston, TX and Phyllis Meyer of Canby, OR.

She will be missed by many and remembered as a kind and gentle soul.

She was preceded in death by both parents, both brothers and sister-in-law Jill Hummels.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society or non-profit of your choice in Anne’s name.