 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Anne Gennette
0 entries

Anne Gennette

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Anne Gennette

Celebration of Life

A celebration of life for Anne Gennette takes place from 2 to 4 p.m. July 24 at Tam O’Shanter Park in Kelso. Words, pictures and memories will be shared. Refreshments will be available. The event is hosted by Anne’s mother, Mary Anne; sister Donna Genette; and residents of the Outward bound group home.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

39 puppies leap into a swimming pool to cool off on a hot day

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News