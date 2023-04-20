July 15, 1947—Mar. 23, 2023
STAYTON, OR—Anne Elaine Pavlukevich was born July 15, 1947 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Jim and Elaine Cradit. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1965.
Anne enjoyed her career working in San Francisco, CA for Bay Area Air Quality Management. Anne and Peter Pavlukevich were married in San Francisco on Peter’s Cablecar in 1992. After their retirements moved to Stayton, Oregon where they enjoyed 31 years together.
Anne loved her precious fur babies and her yearly trips to the coast with her best friend Jeanne Scneider. She loved sharing the Joys of her travels to Greece, Malta, and other Euro nations.
Anne was predeceased by her husband Peter and her parents. Anne is survived by her sister and brother in law Connie and John Claypool, her nephews John Claypool, Joshua and Amanda Claypool, Jeffrey and Shauna Claypool, six great nephews, stepsons Eric and Brian Pavlukevich, and her special adopted daughter and caregiver Kimberlina Kprychodzko.
Memorial considerations to
