July 31, 1931 — October 25, 2021

Anna Marie (Daley) Fickett was born 31 July 1931, in Van Nuys, California to Harry Lawrence and Vera Lee (Agee) Daley. She passed away, 25 October 2021, with loved ones by her side in Woodland, Washington, at the age of 90.

Anna graduated from Ventura Adult High School on 11 June 1974. She also won an award from Ventura Unified School District for “Outstanding Service to our School” in June of 1976. As an active member of the Roman Catholic Church, Anna, from the time she was baptized until she received the last rights. Anna loved reading about history, which includes the Bible, traveling especially to the Holy Land, and rock hunting. Anna Loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by one brother, Harry (Koos) Daley of Alamosa, Colorado; and first cousin Father Thomas Matus of Big Sur, California. Her children are as follows: Linda (Herb) of Silver Lake, Washington; Sandra of Redwood City, California; Judy (Ray) of Ventura, California; and Michael of Everett, Washington. She also had 14 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.

Anna is predeceased by her eldest daughter, Darlene; and her granddaughter Sueanne. Also, she is preceded in death by her parents and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A rosary for Anna will be on December 3, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. followed by Mass at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Castle Rock, WA120 Powell Road, Castle Rock, Washington, 98611.

Arrangements are by Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.