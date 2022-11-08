Oct. 17, 1933—Sept. 9, 2022

Anna Louise McCall passed away in Longview on September 9, 2022. Anna was born at home in Elgin, OR to Albert and Nora (Malen) McCall on October 17, 1933. Her family moved to Rainier, OR in 1937, having purchased the local newspaper, “The Rainier Review.”

“Anna Lou” graduated from Rainier Union High School in 1951. It was during her formative years of Depression, World War II, and working at “the shop” that her defining characteristics of hard work, ingenuity, dependability, frugality, and public service were formed.

After high school Anna enrolled at Oregon State College (U) and joined Alpha Phi sorority. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science in 1955 and a Bachelor of Education from Oregon College of Education (Western Oregon U), the following year.

Anna married M. Eugene Ellis. Two daughters were born of their union: Laura Ann and Susan Marie. They made their home in Longview in 1958, where she established her teaching career. She married Willis D. Neer in 1970. She maintained her beloved home in Longview for the remainder of her life.

After 30+ yrs of teaching she entered retirement in 1988. Her post-teaching life was devoted to her cats, family, flower garden, and community service. Anna’s most notable associations include the Retired Teachers Association, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, and 80 year membership with the American Legion Auxiliary (ALA). She devoted countless hours to the ALA, including 30 years towards the holiday gift campaign at the Vancouver Veterans Medical Center, 17 years as president of Unit 155, president of District 5, District 5 Education/Scholarship chair, District 5 Historian, State Historian, and intermittent Unit 155 poppy chair, raising countless dollars and cheers for veterans and their families. She received recognition for her ALA service in 2009 when awarded a Special Congressional Award. Additionally, she helped establish an outdoor school program in the late-1950s, was regional VP for the Special Olympics, and packed countless food packages for

Meals-on-Wheels and FISH.

Anna is survived by daughters: Laura Linn (Steve) and Susan Ellis (Jonathan Meyer). She is also survived by eight grandchildren: Rose Marquez Roman (Alfredo), Jose Marquez (Sierra), Anna Thorson( Devon), Matthew Paulsen (Kris), Lenah Nazer, Hatim Nazer, Summer Nazer, and Sarah Nazer (Dawoud Kazimee).In addition, she leaves seven great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild and niece, Linda Garcia (Mike).

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister; Mary McCall Buckovic (Dick) and nephew; Mark Buckovic.

A Memorial Service in her honor will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 10AM, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church.