× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 25, 1924 – April 2, 2020

Anna Kuhnau was born in White River, S.D., to John R., and Mollie E. Cayler (Guild) on June 25, 1924. Anna attended a one room school house near Norris, South Dakota till 8th grade.

Anna was a homemaker. During WWII she worked as a welder in Portland shipyards. Later after moving to California she worked for Western Union and Farmers Ins. Group. She met her husband Orville at a dance and eventually moved to Tacoma, Wash. Anna was a lifetime member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Society, Arizona Desert BigHorn Sheep Society and Faith Chapter #255 Eastern Star. Anna volunteered with Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts.

Anna loved to cook for family, reading, quilting, playing Bunco, and camping. She loved taking rides in the woods to look for wildlife. Loved to tag along for hunting trips with her son-in-law Gary. Anna was a quiet, loving, grandma to everyone, funny she would get a good joke in every now and then. John Wayne was her hero. Anna married Orville R. Kuhnau in California on December 31, 1945.