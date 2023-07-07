Oct. 16, 1936—June 18, 2023

LONGVIEW—Anna Elizabeth Trimble (Seyfarth) went to her eternal home on June 18, passing away peacefully at her place of residence at the age of 86. Ann was born and raised in the Boston area. She went to Wisconsin’s Milwaukee-Downer College (now called Lawrence University), graduating with a degree in English. While there, she met her husband, Don. They married in 1958 and moved to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula where they started their family. They came to the Pacific Northwest in 1965 when Don began working at Weyerhaeuser, and in 1973 moved to the Stella area of Longview where they designed and built their home from lumber they milled on their own sawmill. They were married for 64 years before Don’s passing in January 2022.

Ann was active in the Stella Lutheran Chapel community, where she played many roles over the years. She will be most remembered for building and directing the now-celebrated bell choir at Stella. A devoted wife and mother, she would have listed her occupation as “homemaker”, but Ann had a life-long love of animals and enjoyed running their small farm where they raised sheep. She was also very creative, taking pleasure in writing, art, flower arranging and jewelry making.

She leaves behind four children (Sara Trimble, Susan Freeman, Mark Trimble and Linda Pestano), eight grandchildren, and two unborn great grandchildren whom she didn’t get to meet.

The family will hold a private memorial service in August. Contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Hospice Foundation in her memory. She will be missed!