Anna Colette Carter
November 1, 1939 — April 10, 2021

Anna was born in Marion, Indiana, to John and Fay Bartow. She graduated from Marion High School. She started as a secretary at Fibre and became a customer service rep. She worked for Fibre for 25 years before retiring. Anna was a kind, loving, funny, loyal servant of the lord that she loved. She was thoughtful inside and out. Her co-workers loved her and she was adored by her children.

Anna enjoyed traveling with her three sisters, playing cards and spending time with her grandchildren.

Anna is survived by her husband, Mel Carter; son Chris Carter; daughter Sharon Carter; and three sisters, Jan (Tom) Smiley, Marguerite Meyers and Terry Bishir. She also is survived by six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Anna was preceded in death by her oldest son, James (Jimmy) Carter.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation.

A service will be announced at a later date.

