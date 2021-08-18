May 3, 1943 — Aug. 13, 2021

Ann V. Richey went home to be with Jesus on Friday, August 13, 2021. She was born in Eugene, Ore., on Monday, May 3, 1943, to John C. and Josephine Matilda Vaughan. She was a longtime resident of Longview, having moved back after 20 years in Spokane.

Although she worked many jobs in her life, her favorite job was being a wife, mother and grandmother. A beloved member of the community, she volunteered with the sheriff’s office in Spokane even filling the roll of president.

Ann loved visiting with friends and family, talking on the phone and traveling in her RV with her husband, Ed. She was loved by all who met her, as she never met anyone that wasn’t her friend. Ann was a woman who lived life to the fullest, loved adventure, was outgoing, empathetic, gracious, generous and loving.

Ann was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Shannon Ann; a daughter, Debbra Ann; and a son, Christopher Allen. She is survived by the love of her life and husband, Ed Richey of Longview; a son, James Lee of Spokane; a daughter, Mary Hawkins of Longview; a daughter and son-in-law, Tanya and David Pittsley of Longview; grandsons Nick and Ethan Pittsley, both of Longview; and granddaughters, Kristin Lee-Smith of Longview, and Melissa Lee of Colorado.