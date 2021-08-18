May 3, 1943 — Aug. 13, 2021
Ann V. Richey went home to be with Jesus on Friday, August 13, 2021. She was born in Eugene, Ore., on Monday, May 3, 1943, to John C. and Josephine Matilda Vaughan. She was a longtime resident of Longview, having moved back after 20 years in Spokane.
Although she worked many jobs in her life, her favorite job was being a wife, mother and grandmother. A beloved member of the community, she volunteered with the sheriff’s office in Spokane even filling the roll of president.
Ann loved visiting with friends and family, talking on the phone and traveling in her RV with her husband, Ed. She was loved by all who met her, as she never met anyone that wasn’t her friend. Ann was a woman who lived life to the fullest, loved adventure, was outgoing, empathetic, gracious, generous and loving.
Ann was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Shannon Ann; a daughter, Debbra Ann; and a son, Christopher Allen. She is survived by the love of her life and husband, Ed Richey of Longview; a son, James Lee of Spokane; a daughter, Mary Hawkins of Longview; a daughter and son-in-law, Tanya and David Pittsley of Longview; grandsons Nick and Ethan Pittsley, both of Longview; and granddaughters, Kristin Lee-Smith of Longview, and Melissa Lee of Colorado.
People who knew Ann know she was a very spiritual and faithful person. She would often talk about how the Lord worked in her life. She credited the Lord with bringing her and the love of her life, Ed, together.
She will be remembered for always having a phone to her ear, a Pepsi with lots of ice next to her, a cigarette in her hand and a kind word for everyone.
She will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
We love you and will miss you very much!
She will be cremated and interred at Longview Memorial Park.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.