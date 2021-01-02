November 10, 1964—November 23, 2020
Ann Marie McCarrey, 56 of Kelso, Wash., passed away November 23, 2020. Ann was a driven professional in her position at Legacy Unity and was recently recognized and awarded for her dedication and hard work. She loved her family, her two dogs, hiking in the PNW, traveling and organizing trips with family and friends. Her beauty, compassion and love for life has a lasting impact on the people that knew and loved her, and she will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her son Brett Alsman, daughter-in-law Bree Alsman of Oregon, her grand daughter Ellie Alsman of Oregon, her father Larry McCarrey of Oregon, her brother John McLaurine of Pennsylvania, her sisters Joetta Woodrum of Washington, Mary Coleman of Washington, Heidi Henderson of Texas and Meghan Towns of Colorado.
The funeral service is tentatively scheduled for this Spring.
