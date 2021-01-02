 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ann Marie McCarrey
0 entries

Ann Marie McCarrey

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ann Marie McCarrey

November 10, 1964—November 23, 2020

Ann Marie McCarrey, 56 of Kelso, Wash., passed away November 23, 2020. Ann was a driven professional in her position at Legacy Unity and was recently recognized and awarded for her dedication and hard work. She loved her family, her two dogs, hiking in the PNW, traveling and organizing trips with family and friends. Her beauty, compassion and love for life has a lasting impact on the people that knew and loved her, and she will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her son Brett Alsman, daughter-in-law Bree Alsman of Oregon, her grand daughter Ellie Alsman of Oregon, her father Larry McCarrey of Oregon, her brother John McLaurine of Pennsylvania, her sisters Joetta Woodrum of Washington, Mary Coleman of Washington, Heidi Henderson of Texas and Meghan Towns of Colorado.

The funeral service is tentatively scheduled for this Spring.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News