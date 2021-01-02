Ann Marie McCarrey, 56 of Kelso, Wash., passed away November 23, 2020. Ann was a driven professional in her position at Legacy Unity and was recently recognized and awarded for her dedication and hard work. She loved her family, her two dogs, hiking in the PNW, traveling and organizing trips with family and friends. Her beauty, compassion and love for life has a lasting impact on the people that knew and loved her, and she will be deeply missed.