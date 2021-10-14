Ann C. Mottet

Before law school, Ann participated in establishing Cowlitz County’s first shelter for battered women, an experience that awakened her desire to become an attorney. In her legal career, she specialized in family law; and Ann’s mission was to help people, especially women and children who she believed to have less power in our society. She loved her pro bono work representing children during court battles, and her favorite work was providing legal support for adoptions, bringing children into new families. In addition, Ann served invaluable roles as chairs of the Emergency Support Shelter (for many years) and the Cowlitz Wahkiakum Volunteer Lawyer Program. She was a trustee on the Lower Columbia College board of trustees. She gave of herself to advance women in their professional and personal lives in Cowlitz County. Ann was a fierce advocate for her clients, and held strong beliefs surrounding feminism, inter-faith collaboration, and service to others.