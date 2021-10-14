June 15, 1953 — Oct. 4, 2021
Ann C. Mottet passed away peacefully on Monday, October 4, 2021, at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview.
She was born June 15, 1953, in Longview, to Arthur L. Mottet and Ruth Carey Mottet. Ann was the fourth of five children, and was a life-long resident of Longview and member of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church.
Ann graduated from Mark Morris High School, the University of Washington, and the University of San Diego School of Law as magna cum laude where she was grateful to have the opportunity to deliver the valedictory address at graduation.
Before law school, Ann participated in establishing Cowlitz County’s first shelter for battered women, an experience that awakened her desire to become an attorney. In her legal career, she specialized in family law; and Ann’s mission was to help people, especially women and children who she believed to have less power in our society. She loved her pro bono work representing children during court battles, and her favorite work was providing legal support for adoptions, bringing children into new families. In addition, Ann served invaluable roles as chairs of the Emergency Support Shelter (for many years) and the Cowlitz Wahkiakum Volunteer Lawyer Program. She was a trustee on the Lower Columbia College board of trustees. She gave of herself to advance women in their professional and personal lives in Cowlitz County. Ann was a fierce advocate for her clients, and held strong beliefs surrounding feminism, inter-faith collaboration, and service to others.
Ann stayed close to a wide circle of friends who were important members of her family. Especially close were the “Blister Sisters:” Kaleen Cottingham and Monica Squires, who helped each other with projects, traveled together, and who shared ownership of a much loved beach cabin on Willapa Bay. She and her “group” of Longview women, including Barbara Vining, Gail McCarthy, Cathy Zimmerman, and Joyce Brekke maintained close friendships and an ongoing discussion group for 40 years. In later years, she was a part of a “Knit-wit” group of knitting and needlepoint friends, including Mother Kathleen Patton, Cathy Cochrane, and Jerri Patten.
Ann loved gardening and turned her back yard into a beautiful place for get-togethers, as well as meditating with a nice glass of red wine in her hand. She loved her cats, loved to cook and was proud of carrying on her mother’s soup recipes for many celebrations with family and friends. Aunt Ann and niece Clarice were the dynamic duo of jam making, providing jams to her younger brother and half the world. Ann laughed loudly, loved all living things, and lived lightly and joyously on this Earth.
Ann maintained close relationships within the faith community of Longview, participating in their social action programs. She maintained close friendships with Mother Kathleen Patton, Father Richard Greene, Pastor Liz Kearny, and Father Michael Wright.
Ann is survived by her siblings, Carolyn Fox, Nancy Mottet Elbert, and Hal Mottet; as well as nine nieces and nephews, and 10 grand-nieces and grand-nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ruth; her father, Arthur; her brother, Arthur, Jr.; as well as her fiancé Stephen Stiles.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you hug your loved ones, enjoy their company; and enjoy the great outdoors. A life well-lived is a precious gift, and we are grateful Ann shared her life with us. Donations may be made in Ann’s memory to the Emergency Support Shelter, 1330 11th Ave, Longview, WA 98632.
Ann’s loved ones thank the doctors and nurses at PeaceHealth St. John who provided Ann with loving and professional care.
Ann’s funeral was held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 1428 22nd Ave, Longview. A reception was held immediately after, followed later by a committal at Longview Memorial Cemetery.
