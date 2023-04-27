She married Kenneth Buker on April 22, 1949. Together they raised five children. Anita was a homemaker. Over the years she and Ken raised horses and cows and various other farm animals. She and Ken liked to bowl, and participated in several leagues, together and separately, and they loved to get together with family for a night of cards. She was involved in 4-H, and acted as a 4-H leader to all three of her daughters. She had an amazing green thumb, and loved working in her yard and garden. Her yard was famous for its curb appeal. She had an affection for humming birds. She maintained feeders throughout the season, and in the more recent years, throughout the year for the birds that stayed year round. She also truly enjoyed the squirrels and maintained feeders with peanuts in them and would watch them from her living room window. She rarely turned down a casino trip, and seemed to have more “good luck” than most of us.