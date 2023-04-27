Feb. 14, 1932—Feb. 26, 2023
LONGVIEW—Anita Jean (Clark) Buker, 91, died at Beacon Hill Rehabilitation on Sunday, February 26, 2023.
Anita was born to Merwin and Clara Clark on February 14, 1932. She grew up, went to school, and remained in the Toutle area all of her life.
She married Kenneth Buker on April 22, 1949. Together they raised five children. Anita was a homemaker. Over the years she and Ken raised horses and cows and various other farm animals. She and Ken liked to bowl, and participated in several leagues, together and separately, and they loved to get together with family for a night of cards. She was involved in 4-H, and acted as a 4-H leader to all three of her daughters. She had an amazing green thumb, and loved working in her yard and garden. Her yard was famous for its curb appeal. She had an affection for humming birds. She maintained feeders throughout the season, and in the more recent years, throughout the year for the birds that stayed year round. She also truly enjoyed the squirrels and maintained feeders with peanuts in them and would watch them from her living room window. She rarely turned down a casino trip, and seemed to have more “good luck” than most of us.
She is survived by sister, Rhonda Thayer (Randy), four children, Ken Buker (Billy), Karen Hokanson, Deby Davis (Bob), and Wendy DeLapp (Doug), 12 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, one great great grandson, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother George Clark, her husband Kenneth Buker, her son Michael Buker, her son-in-law, Erol Hokanson, and her granddaughter, Jera Hokanson. Her sister, Georgia Burgin passed on March 16, 2023, shortly after her own death.
A graveside service will be held at the Silver Lake Cemetery on Friday, May 5, 2023, at 12:00 p.m., and a celebration of her life in the form of a potluck social at the Silver Lake Grange immediately following.
