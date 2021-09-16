Anita F. Webster

When the kids grew up, she decided she had too much time on her hands and became a very active member with the Kelso Eagles for 39 years serving in the following positions: State Chairman, serving two terms as Madam President, District Deputy, Secretary for State, 25 Member Club for several years, and holding the Secretary Office until 2015-16. She was the Gambling Chairman a number of years, ensuring bingo was set up and ran weekly. She also set up and put in numerous hours at coffee breaks for them over the years, and always was helping in the kitchens.

Let us not forget, she was Fundraiser Chairman helping to write grants for all the charities, organizations and causes which she and others championed and raised money for during her years as an Eagle.

Anita and Jack received various honors over the years — Citizens of the Year for the Castle Rock Community, Youth Leadership awards including being honored by the 4-H Leaders Council. She was honored to be presented with the Youth Training and Leadership Award by the NRA at a yearly awards dinner held at the NRA headquarters, and was very pleased to have had dinner with Charlton Heston.