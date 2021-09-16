1937 — Sept. 17, 2020
Anita F. Webster, 83 of Castle Rock, Washington, passed away at the Family’s Farm on September 17, 2020.
Beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Anita was an active and proud member of her community. She graduated from Buhl High School in Idaho, with a bachelor’s degree in accounting/bookkeeping.
She spent 17 years as a 4-H leader in Cowlitz County. She judged baking, sewing, canning and photography for the local fairs and various contests around the state.
She led a Junior Rifle Club and became a training counselor, and a certified rifle and shotgun instructor. She taught hunters’ education for 30 years in Region 5, later becoming a benefactor member of the NRA. She kept scoreboard for 23 years at the PITA State Shoot, with 19 years keeping scoreboard with the Pacific International Trap Association, Pacific Grand Shoots until they computerized their systems. During this time, she managed to get in a few rounds herself trap shooting to take Regional Winner for the Olympic Games in 1970, was runner-up in 1991 and Washington State Handicap Champion in 1992. Trap Shooting was one of her passions she enjoyed every chance she got.
She was a 50-year member and Master of the Silver Lake Grange until 2016-17 and she was a life member of the Sunnyside Grange in Castle Rock. She was a Seventh Degree Member with the National Grange: 1991-99. She was Women’s Activity Director and later became the Washington State Grange Lecturer in charge of education for more than 60,000 members, traveling extensively all over the state of Washington, visiting all 39 counties and many of the 375 subordinate Granges. In 1991 and 1992, she was honored with the Lecturer of Merit Award at National Grange — first in the nation. She started a Dictionary Program for grade schools that continues to this day.
When the kids grew up, she decided she had too much time on her hands and became a very active member with the Kelso Eagles for 39 years serving in the following positions: State Chairman, serving two terms as Madam President, District Deputy, Secretary for State, 25 Member Club for several years, and holding the Secretary Office until 2015-16. She was the Gambling Chairman a number of years, ensuring bingo was set up and ran weekly. She also set up and put in numerous hours at coffee breaks for them over the years, and always was helping in the kitchens.
Let us not forget, she was Fundraiser Chairman helping to write grants for all the charities, organizations and causes which she and others championed and raised money for during her years as an Eagle.
Anita and Jack received various honors over the years — Citizens of the Year for the Castle Rock Community, Youth Leadership awards including being honored by the 4-H Leaders Council. She was honored to be presented with the Youth Training and Leadership Award by the NRA at a yearly awards dinner held at the NRA headquarters, and was very pleased to have had dinner with Charlton Heston.
When her husband Jack passed in 2002, it slowed her down for a bit. With her constant companion dog Minnie at her side, she stayed active in the Grange, Eagles and trap shooting with the Cowlitz Gun Club where she kept score, was secretary and did the bookkeeping. In March 2007, it was at the gun club where Anita and Joe Morgan started on their grand journey together. She became a member of the First Christian Church of Chehalis and traveled the United States going to high school and military reunions as their health allowed. In late 2016, her health declined after a fall in a parking lot and cracking her head on the curb. The year 2017 brought a diagnosis of dementia and the work and play slowed down to just family functions, birthdays and the occasional dinner out.
Anita is survived by partner Joe Morgan; son Duane (Charla) Mock; daughters Ginger (Tobby) Jones and Carrie Webster-Henry; seven grandchildren, Sara (Guy) Whatley, Brynn (Gabe) Lovingfoss, Amanda (Jarred) Sherrill, Nancy (Zach) Reyes, Brandy (Edward) Jenkins, Noah (Anna) Mock, and Shannon Curry; 20 great-grandchildren; brother Morris (Mandy) Lehman; sisters Nancy (Jerry) Duffy and Arlene (Bob) Shriek; nephew Dennis Thaete; cousins; and many friends. Preceding her in death were her parents; her husbands, Les Mock and Jack Webster; and two sons Brian and David Mock.
Cremation has taken place at Green Hills Memorial Gardens. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday September 18, 2021, at the Silver Lake Cemetery, followed by a celebration of life with a potluck at 3 p.m. at the Silver Lake Grange Hall, 3104 Spirit Lake Highway Castle Rock, WA 98611.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her honor to Community Home Health & Hospice, 1035 11th Avenue, Longview, WA 98632
Come celebrate her life. Take a moment to write out what you might like to say so you can share your favorite memories and stories. Prepare your favorite dish to share at the potluck as this was one of the things she would have enjoyed.
We will have the coffee brewing and water chilled. Hand sanitizing stations will be set up at the Hall. Please wear masks.
