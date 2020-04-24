Angela Bauman

Angela Gay Frankus Bauman was born 12-03-1951 in Utica, NY. She passed away on 4-19-2020 of complications due to a sudden brain bleed. Angela retired early after 30 years as an RN, certified in pediatric nursing as well as an adjunct faculty member for LCC nursing students. She enjoyed her retirement years traveling with friends and loving on her grandchildren. Surviving Angela is her son Nick Frankus (Lindsey), Raegen and Reese; son Ben Bauman (Mary) Maddie and Emma; and daughter Rhiannon Bauman (RJ), Beau and Sidney. Her surviving siblings are: Jerry Gay, Chris Gay, Alison Brown, and Donita Rapp. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lower Columbia College Nursing Program 1600 Maple St. Longview, WA 98632 Phone: (360) 442-2311.