July 2, 1948 — Aug. 14, 2022

Andrew Richard Carasco left this world August 14, 2022, at the age of 74. He was born and grew up in Longview, Washington, to Andrew Martin and Mabel Frances (Tippery) Carasco and is, in fact, survived by his mother to whom he was very close. He also is survived by his daughter, Dalene Powell-Carasco; his siblings, Jane Carrasco Chew (Robert), Lawrence (Sandra), Terry, Randy (Mary Christensen) and Angie Avalon (Karl) as well as a passel of Tippery, Kessler, Brown and Fernandez cousins who were virtually siblings, along with his wonderful aunt, Dolores Tippery. His beloved father preceded him in death in 1999.

From his earliest years in life, Richard stamped his activities and all of those around him with the imprint of his energy, intensity and passion for all that he encountered. It is fitting he was a drummer in local bands as there was never a doubt he was going to be heard. Likewise, he excelled in wrestling as he was never one to back down from a challenge. After high school, he found himself in Vietnam as a combat medic in the 4th infantry division where he served his country and received two purple hearts.

Upon Richard’s re-entry into civilian life, he followed in his father’s footsteps as he settled in Vancouver and made a career in the building and construction industry as a carpenter, contractor and superintendent during which, among other things, he oversaw the construction of the Longview Walgreens at 30th Avenue and Ocean Beach Highway.

That being said, by far his most important and successful project was the birth and raising of his daughter, Dalene Powell-Carasco. There is no question that — as evinced by Dalene’s name in blocks on the outside of his exquisitely maintained home and the custom bedroom suite he constructed for her inside — she was the apple of his eye and he was immensely proud of the young woman she has become.

No doubt, much of Richard’s energy and passion was driven by an incessantly and relentlessly inquisitive and active mind. He was fully and unequivocally a citizen of his world in every sense, whether it was building in his community, taking active pride in his carpenters’ union or keeping himself fully informed of what was happening as an avid and animated reader, follower and analyzer of history, current events and culture.

Richard and his family thank the American Legion posts of Vancouver for their support and their help with his veteran’s benefits.

People who knew Richard are cordially invited to join the family for a funeral service to honor him 10 a.m. Monday, August 29, at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 1101 N.E. 112th Avenue, Vancouver, Washington. A social hour at Evergreen will immediately follow, and there will be a brief ceremony with military honors at 2 p.m. at Willamette National Cemetery, 11800 S.E. Mount Scott Blvd., Happy Valley, Oregon, which is about a 25-minute drive south of Evergreen.

If you would prefer to make a donation in lieu of flowers to Richard’s memory, please consider Homes For Our Veterans.