Andrew Linn Hanes

Feb. 3, 1964 — Jan. 26, 2022

Andie was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, moved to different cities and ultimately ended up in the Longview/Kelso area. He graduated from Kelso High School in 1982 where he excelled in football and basketball. He played Football for Eastern Washington University and basketball for Lower Columbia College.

He is survived by his son, Bryson Passwaters (Karli); daughters Felicia Rheaume, Linnsey Hanes and Nikole Hanes; four grandsons; one granddaughter; his father, Don Hanes; two brothers; along with aunts, uncles, cousins, other family members and friends. He was preceded in his death by his mother, Sylvia Linn Smith.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. February 26, 2022, at Faith Family Christian Center.