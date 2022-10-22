Andrea Jennifer Williams Elliot

July 30, 1973 — Oct. 15, 2022

Andrea “Andi” Jennifer Williams Elliott, 49, surrounded by family and friends, went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Ray Hickey Hospice House in Vancouver, Washington.

Andi was born July 30, 1973, to parents David and Sylvia (Johnson) Williams in Aberdeen, Washington. She was raised in Hoquiam, Washington. She attended Emerson, Central and Lincoln elementary schools. She graduated from Hoquiam High School in 1991.

Andi was the most beautiful, loving, caring, generous, amazing, funny and spunky warrior. She never complained although she was in a lot of pain. She had the biggest and best smile and laughter and hugs and she loved the Lord.

Andi had a very busy childhood. Even though she was an only child, she has so many lifelong friends from preschool through the day she passed. She was a Brownie, Girl Scout, Blue Bird, and dancer at Kathleen Walsh Studio. She had the voice of an angel and loved being in Honors Choir at HHS. Her favorite times were Veterans Day and Christmas concerts. And best of all was the choir trips to Disneyland and Washington, D.C.

She worked in many restaurants, including Sisters, Dairy Queen, Shilo Inn and Red Robin. She moved to Port Orchard and worked in the Fred Meyer produce department. She then got her Certified Nursing Assistance (CNA) certificate and worked at an assisted living home when she first applied to go to school to become a registered nurse. There were no spots available so she kept trying for many years, to no avail.

In 2003, Andi moved to Kelso and continued to work as a CNA. In 2005, Andi was blessed by her daughter, Emma Marcella Elliott, who was the light of her life. Andi worked at the Red Lion for several years as an event coordinator, and participated in many community events over the years. She independently sold Mary Kay and Advocare. Andi never met a stranger and never forgot a face. Everywhere she went, she ran into friends along the way.

In September 2021, Andi finally got into the RN program at Lower Columbia College. She was ready to go into her second quarter when she was diagnosed with a rare, aggressive cancer, Epithelioid Sarcoma. She received her Dean’s List letter when she was in the hospital. All she ever wanted was to be an RN. Andi fought hard to achieve her dreams. Her strength and optimism were an example to all.

She enjoyed trips to Kauai, Lake Chelan, clam digging at Oyehut and Ocean Shores, and fishing at Lake Arrowhead. She loved karaoke, polar bears and every beach she and Emma visited.

She is survived by her daughter, Emma Elliott, of Kelso, Washington; her mom, Sylvia Williams, of Tumwater, Washington; her father, David Williams, of Aberdeen, Washington; her uncle Bruce Williams of Colorado; aunts Trish Harper of California and Ann Jackson of Colorado; and numerous cousins and nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 30, 2022, at East Hills Alliance, 1405 Burcham St., Kelso, Washington.