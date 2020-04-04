Amanda Vashti Truesdell

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

October 12, 1968—March 30, 2020

Her journey began on the beautiful autumn day of October 12, 1968. Amanda was born in Longview, to Julie Harrington and Doug Van Skike. She grew up in Kalama, with three younger brothers, and loved to dance and play softball. Amanda had a childhood filled with friends and outdoor play that fashioned the person she became.

The next chapter of her journey made her a mother. Three difficult girls and a precious baby boy were brought into her life. She found her niche as a cosmetologist and served the Cowlitz County community for nearly 30 years, where she cultivated lifelong friendships with loyal clientele and colleagues.

Amanda was an adventurous free spirit who loved her children, family, friends and the great outdoors. She was passionate about gardening and always had the most beautifully organized organic gardens. Her outdoor adventures included kayaking, hiking, camping, beach trips with grandkids and traveling with good friends. Amanda was spontaneous and lived life to its fullest.

Her physical journey ended in the early morning of March 30, 2020, while the wind blew as wildly as her spirit, carrying her on to her next Adventure.