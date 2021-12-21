Alyce Thorson Rasmusson

July 31, 1923 — Dec. 2, 2021

Alyce A. Rasmusson, age 98, died in Longview, Washington, on December 2, 2021, and passed into the loving arms of her savior, Jesus Christ.

Alyce was born in Towner, North Dakota, raised on the family farm, and graduated from high school with honors in 1941. After attending Dakota Business College at Fargo, she enrolled in the World War II United States Army Cadet Nurse Corps, graduating as a registered nurse from Fairview Hospital School of Nursing, Minneapolis, Minnesota.

She met the love of her life, Alan Rasmusson, in 1944, and married him in 1947. They were happily married for 72 years before her “honeylamb” died 18 months ago. The profound love they had for each other carried them through good and hard times, setting a shining example of what God intends for a relationship.

They had three children while living in Towner—Ann, Kevin and Reid. They also lived in Rugby, North Dakota, for 42 years and in Longview, Washington, until present day. Alyce was employed at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Rugby as a private duty and night staff nurse for many years, and then became the director of Rugby’s City-County Heart of America Library. She was extremely active in her churches (Zion Lutheran, Bethany Lutheran and Trinity Lutheran) and in the communities, volunteering for Hospice and tutoring children.

Alyce’s family and friends were very dear to her. She loved classical music, traditional hymns and WORDS. Grammar was important. Poetry had been memorized since childhood, and she even recited her favorites while herding cows with her two sisters along the prairie roadside. She always was so thankful for her many blessings—knowing her Heavenly Father was watching over her with the promise of Eternal Life.

Our dear, sweet mother touched more lives than grains of sand. Her tremendous faith in her Lord gave her a gentle, loving spirit that ministered to all who knew her. People were drawn to her spirit, and she picked up lifelong friends everywhere she went. She was almost completely blind for the last 30 years, yet her faith never wavered. Even on her deathbed, she was sharing God’s powerful promise in Jeremiah 29:11 with a young nurse.

She was preceded in death by her husband; and her parents, Olga and Andrew Thorson; her brother, Raymond Thorson; and her sister, Yvonne Butler. She is survived by her sister, Doris Lund; her three children, Ann, Kevin and Reid; her three grandchildren, Steven Johnson, Dana Mohoric and Jenna Johnson; her six great-grandchildren, Nikolas, Zakary, Chase, Makenna, Lia and Brynn; and many nieces and nephews.

We miss your voice, smile, wonderful laugh, and remember those moments when your love and prayers made all the difference. We are so happy you are finally with your honeylamb, but most of all, with Jesus.

Proverbs 31:26 “She opens her mouth with wisdom; and the teaching of kindness is on her tongue.”

In short, a life well-lived.

We extend a heartfelt thank you to all staff at the Community Care Hospice Center for their incredible professional and loving care for Alyce.

Please join us for a celebration at 3 p.m. January 19 at Stuffy’s II Restaurant, Longview. Refreshments will be provided.