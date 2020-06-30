Alvin Yokel Jr

June 26, 1935—June 22, 2020
Alvin John Yokel Jr. Passed June 22, 2020
Born June 26, 1935 to Alvin Herbert Yokel and Elaine Bloomdahl in Centralia Washington.
Step Mother Alice Yokel
Sister Dana Burnett (Mark)
Brother Scott Yokel (Portia)
Survived by wife of 63 years Mary JoAnne Yokel
Son Greg Yokel (Tamie)
Daughters Terry Mask (Mike)
Mary Alice Yokel
Grandchildren Six, Great Grandchildren Six
Proceeded in death by One Granddaughter (Bridget Yokel)
Enjoyed the outdoors, clam digging, camping and fishing. A long with watching the grandchildren play sports.
Korean War Vet.
Worked for the Washington State Dept. of Agriculture in the Grain Division for 36 years.
