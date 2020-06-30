Alvin Yokel Jr
Alvin Yokel Jr

June 26, 1935—June 22, 2020

Alvin John Yokel Jr. Passed June 22, 2020

Born June 26, 1935 to Alvin Herbert Yokel and Elaine Bloomdahl in Centralia Washington.

Step Mother Alice Yokel

Sister Dana Burnett (Mark)

Brother Scott Yokel (Portia)

Survived by wife of 63 years Mary JoAnne Yokel

Son Greg Yokel (Tamie)

Daughters Terry Mask (Mike)

Mary Alice Yokel

Grandchildren Six, Great Grandchildren Six

Proceeded in death by One Granddaughter (Bridget Yokel)

Enjoyed the outdoors, clam digging, camping and fishing. A long with watching the grandchildren play sports.

Korean War Vet.

Worked for the Washington State Dept. of Agriculture in the Grain Division for 36 years.

