Jan. 24, 1934 — Jan. 20, 2022

Alona Fay Daly Haseman (Lonny) was born on January 24, 1934, in Mill City, Oregon, to Alonzo Daly and Rosa Smith Daly. She passed away at 87 years old on January 20, 2022, in Tacoma, Washington.

She attended Mill City schools, graduating in 1952. In 1957, she graduated from the University of Oregon with bachelor of science degree in nursing. She loved being a nurse. She began working as a family practice clinic nurse and school nurse, later working as a nurse in different hospitals. She taught nursing at Lower Columbia College and completed her nursing career working in a supervisory role for Washington state. Lonny married her husband in 1955 in Mill City, Oregon, and lived on the Oregon coast until moving to Longview.

After moving to Longview in 1965, she attended and served in Longview Community Church and was active in PEO. She was devoted to her family and friends. She loved being with people and enjoyed bridge, dancing, golf and parties. An avid genealogist, she researched and wrote family histories and volunteered at the Longview Public Library. She enjoyed the outdoors with her husband of 60 years: camping, clam digging and maintaining their home and garden. During retirement, they traveled throughout the United States in their motorhome called Gypsy. Out-of-country travel included China, Poland and many visits to Canada. She researched genealogy in Germany and Ireland.

Survivors include her daughter, Sally Haseman Dullum of Tacoma, Washington; and sons, Charles Haseman (Barbara) of Plano, Texas, and Scott Haseman (Katarina) of Portland, Oregon. Preceding her in death were her husband, Richard Haseman, Jr., in 2016; and granddaughter Jill Dullum Alvord (Alex) in 2013. She leaves behind 10 beloved grandchildren and 17 precious great-grandchildren.

A memorial service is planned for 2 p.m. Sunday March 27, 2022, at Longview Community Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Longview Community Church.