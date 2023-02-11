Aug. 14, 1953—Feb. 4, 2023

Alma Marie (Gustafson) Gilchrist, 69, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at home on Saturday, February 4th.

Marie, a retired Longview elementary school teacher, battled dementia and a variant of ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease) called Progressive Balbar Palsy. Even through her difficult diagnosis, Marie had a kind spirit with a face to match. She loved waving at people on walks, and was always ready with a positive comment for those she passed.

Marie genuinely loved helping children and spent a lifetime teaching at multiple schools in Longview. She put her whole heart into caring for every student making sure each one left feeling special and loved.

Marie is survived by her devoted and ever-loving husband, Marc; sons, Matt (Yara) Gilchrist, Kelly Gilchrist, Sean (Maddie) Gilchrist; daughter, Morgan (Cherlaine) Gilchrist; and favorite niece, Shea Gilchrist-Smith.

No service is planned and in lieu of flowers Marie would have liked it if a donation was made in her name to Oregon Public Broadcasting.