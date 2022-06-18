Allen Eugene Black

Dec. 30, 1944— May 24, 2022

Allen “Al” Black passed into the arms of the Lord unexpectedly at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center in Clackamas, Oregon, on May 24, 2022 at the age of 77.

Allen was born Dec. 30, 1944 in Celina, Ohio. He was the oldest son of Orval “Blackie” and Leona Black. Allen lived in Ohio until he and his family moved to Seattle, Washington, in the early 1950s. He attended Roosevelt High School in Seattle until the call of the U.S. Army spurred him into active duty in 1962 at the age of 17. Allen married Donna Ottinger and they had a son, Jerry; and a daughter, Heather. They later divorced.

Allen married Betty Lou Light in 1983. They resided in Seattle until 2007, when they moved to Castle Rock, Washington, to enjoy retired life. Al loved the Lord, and spent a good share of his time on committees and in Bible studies while attending St Paul’s Lutheran Church. When not doing that, he could be found at one of his favorite fishing holes with friends, or cheering on his favorite teams: the Seattle Mariners, the Seattle Seahawks, the University of Washington Huskies and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

One of Allen’s biggest joys was finding and reuniting with his birth family, the Smelsers, in 1992. He discovered a special aunt and uncle, two brothers, two sisters and various other relatives. There were great trips and memories made in Ohio when he found the love of his birth family.

Allen is survived by his wife, Betty Light; his son, Jerry Black, and his daughter, Heather (John Fritsch) Black; as well as his two stepchildren, Susan (Tom) Boren and Ronald (Annette) Hammond; seven grandchildren; and three great- grandchildren. Allen also is survived by his brothers, Bob (Betsy) Black and Fred (Beverly) Stemen; his sisters, Mary (Ron) Cisco and Susie Wurster; his aunt, Lassie Smelser; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Orval and Leona Black; his birth mother, Vera Smelser Stemen; sister, Jan Wickstrum; his brother, Walter Stemen; and his brother-in-law, Fred Wurster.

A celebration of life will be held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Castle Rock, Washington, later this summer.