Allan Eaton

June 22, 1954—June 9, 2020

Allan Dean Eaton, passed away on Friday, June 09, 2020 at his home in Longview, Washington. He was born June 22, 1954 in Longview to George L & Bernice R Eaton; he attended school in Kelso and later in Castle Rock.

He married Cathy LaRoy; they had one child together before divorcing; he later married Donna Lampshire, and also later divorced; he remained single thereafter.

He enjoyed fishing and hunting.

Allan is survived by his daughter, Kelly (Miriah) Francisco of Kelso; a brother and sister-in-law, Daryl (Susan) Eaton of Castle Rock; a sister and brother-in-law, Pat (Richard) Wilson of Kalama; and several cousins, nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation will take place at Green Hills in Kelso.

