Sept. 8, 1926 — March 10, 2022

Alice J. Hellem passed away peacefully March 10, 2022, with family at her side. She was born in Fairdale, North Dakota, on September 8, 1926, to Simon and Tilda Bolstead. She later met Melvin C. Hellem and they were wed on August 11, 1945. They made their home in Seattle, Washington from 1945 to 1961. They then moved their family to Toledo, Washington. The family lived and worked on the ranch which was known as “One Hellem of a Ranch.” Many people also have fond memories of seeing Alice and her daughter, Carol Jones, at the skating rink in Toledo.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Simon and Tilda Bolstead; Melvin C. Hellem; Nancy I. Hellem; Gloria J. Hellem; and Carol Jones .

She is survived by sons Mike and Debbie Hellem of Lake Havasu, Arizona; Steve Hellem and fiancé Ruby Pippin of Lake Havasu; Wayne and Tracy Hellem of Toledo, Washington; and Jeff and Mary Hellem of Lake Havasu. She also is survived by rother Sherman Bolstead of Toledo, Washington; grandchildren Matt Hellem, Mike Hellem, Candy Iezzi, Rachel Lukken, Scott Jones, Tammy (Jones) Minium, Jason Jones, Christine Hellem, Steve Hellem, Sean Hellem, Shamera Wagner, Sara Holder, Christopher Holter, Haley Hellem, Kacey Hellem, Jeffery Hellem and Joseph Hellem; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Alice was an active member in the American Legion, Eagles, Sons of Norway and the Longview Moose. She enjoyed time spent volunteering at Hospice and the Longview Senior Center.

Alice may be gone but will forever be in our hearts.

A small graveside service will be held at noon March 16, 2022, at the Lone Fir Cemetery in Toledo, Washington.