Dec. 29, 1928 — Oct. 22, 2021

Alice Germaine Minion passed away peacefully in her sleep on Oct. 22, 2021 at the age of 92. Alice was born to Raymond and Rose Moore on December 29, 1928, in Pasco, Washington.

She is survived by her daughters: Ritchie Wangler and Penny Siltala; stepdaughters: Kay McArthur, Karen Crabb and Kim Austin; stepson, Mike Minion; eight grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mel Minion; her parents; and seven brothers and 2 sisters.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Nov. 7, 2021, at the Longview Eagles, 1526 12th Ave., Longview.