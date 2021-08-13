Alexis Faye Meyer

Nov. 18, 1946 — Aug. 10, 2021
Faye passed away to her lord on August 10, 2021, after suffering with COPD.
Faye was born in Great Forks, North Dakota, on November 18, 1946. She moved with her family for many years as her father was a dam builder and was needed in several places. Faye finally ended up in Longview where she married Gary Wyatt and they had four children, Dallas, Debra, Darren and Deanna.
Faye was preceded in death by her parents. She also lost her son, Darren, in 1995 and her daughter, Deanna, in 2018 to ALS.
Faye married James Meyer in 1985 and they both lived a happy life together. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church where her husband was the organist and she was a quilter providing beautiful quilts to many organizations in Longview. Faye and her husband shared many trips on motorcycles all over the western United States. She will be greatly missed by her family and husband.
