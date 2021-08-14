 Skip to main content
Alberta Mae Pikron
Alberta Mae Pikron

Sept. 1, 1927 — Aug. 2, 2021

Alberta Mae Pikron was born in Billings, Oklahoma, on September 1, 1927, and was a longtime resident of Kelso.

Alberta passed away in Puyallup, Washington, on August 2, 2021. Berta was preceded in death by her husband of 74 years, Dennis Pikron; and son David. Berta is survived by son Dan, sister Dorthy Sturgis, three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, and will always be remembered by numerous nieces and nephews as Auntie Bert.

