Al was born on January 3, 1935 in Kellogg, Idaho to Albert Falsetto and Edna Shreiber. He graduated from Kellogg High School on May 26, 1954 and enlisted in the Navy on December 2, 1954. Al served four years of honorable active service assigned to the USS Chevalier (DDR 805) as an engine mechanic and completed his military enlistment on December 1, 1958. Following his service in the US Navy, Al worked as a large vehicle diesel mechanic for the Washington State Public Transit System. Al met the love of his life in Federal Way, Washington and married Charmaine on June 12, 1975. They would be married until Char’s passing on February 8, 2018.