You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Albert Falsetto
0 entries

Albert Falsetto

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Albert Falsetto

January 3, 1935—July 16, 2020

Albert Eugene Falsetto, 85, of Kelso passed away in the early morning of July 16, 2020.

Al was born on January 3, 1935 in Kellogg, Idaho to Albert Falsetto and Edna Shreiber. He graduated from Kellogg High School on May 26, 1954 and enlisted in the Navy on December 2, 1954. Al served four years of honorable active service assigned to the USS Chevalier (DDR 805) as an engine mechanic and completed his military enlistment on December 1, 1958. Following his service in the US Navy, Al worked as a large vehicle diesel mechanic for the Washington State Public Transit System. Al met the love of his life in Federal Way, Washington and married Charmaine on June 12, 1975. They would be married until Char’s passing on February 8, 2018.

Al was a prominent member of the Shriners International, Elks Post 1841, The American Legion Post 155, and a 32d Degree Mason and life member to the Delta-White Center Lodge 172 and Scottish Rite of Freemasonry Valley of Seattle Orient. His favorite pastimes were traveling with Char in his beloved airstream RV, wood carving /whittling, and spending time with his favored miniature Alaskan Klee Kai pup Lil’ Lady.

Al is survived by his sister, Kathy Falsetto Jackson of Hayden, Idaho; stepdaughter, Catherine McCann of Troy Montana; four grandchildren, Jessica Lopez and Anthony McCann of Port Orchard, Wash., Jasmine Simms of Spokane, Wash., and Jamie Heyne of Troy, Mo.

Due to COVID, a funeral service was not held for Al; instead, Al received an official Catholic blessing from Father Bryan Ochs and internment on August 7, 2020 at the Longview Memorial Park surrounded by an intimate group of family members.

To plant a tree in memory of Albert Falsetto as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News