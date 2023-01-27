 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Albert F. Winiger

Feb. 25, 1931—Jan. 22, 2023

Albert Winiger of Longview passed away January 22, 2023. He is survived by his 3 children, Penny Massey, Chris Winiger and Dan Winiger.

A memorial service will be held February 25, 11:00 am, at Steele Chapel, Longview Memorial Park.

For a full obituary, please visit the Steele Chapel Website.

