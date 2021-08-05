Albert Emanuel Hazelquist "Big Al"

March 2, 1936 — August 16, 2020
Al Hazelquist was 84 years of age when he passed on Sunday, August 16, 2020, in Tacoma, Wash., from complications due to COVID-19. He was born March 2, 1936, in Longview, Wash., to Millie and Svarre Hazelquist. He was the second of three children, an older sister Evelyn and younger brother Donald. He graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1954, where he was a talented track athlete and an accomplished student. He married his high school sweetheart, Marilyn Lou Manchester, in 1955. Together they shared 63 years of marriage. Marilyn preceded Al in death in the summer of 2019, just two weeks prior to their 64th wedding anniversary.
Al attended the University of Washington, graduating with degrees in chemical and industrial engineering. His loving wife, Marilyn, worked at the Seattle Bell Telephone office to put Al through college. Their marriage was a relationship of loving support, dedication and lifelong partnership. Al worked in a technical sales capacity for Hooker Chemicals, Occidental Chemicals, International Paper, Crown Zellerbach, Eka Nobel and Pioneer. He was a master salesman and skilled client manager. Al and Marilyn often entertained Al’s clients at their home on Filucy Bay in Longbranch, Wash., as well as at UW football outings, Seattle Sonics and Seahawks games. Al’s passion was hunting and fishing, which he enjoyed sharing with others. His annual fishing trips for friends and clients to southeast Alaska were epic!
Al was an avid outdoorsman and an inventor. His passion for salmon fishing inspired his greatest invention: Big Al’s Fish Flash, which he patented and trademarked. This unique in-line version of a fish attracter revolutionized trolling for fish on the West Coast; its “No Drag” concept put fun back into fishing. “Fight the Fish, Not the Flasher” was his slogan. He eventually sold Big Al’s Tackle Company to Yakima Bait Co. in 2010 and retired for real.
Al is survived by two children, Heidi L. Hazelquist of Whitefish, Mont.; and Hugh E. Hazelquist of Conroe, Texas.
A celebration of Al’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at the Longbranch Community Church, led by pastor John Day. Interment will take place afterward at the Longbranch Cemetery across the street.
