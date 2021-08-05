Albert Emanuel Hazelquist "Big Al"

Al Hazelquist was 84 years of age when he passed on Sunday, August 16, 2020, in Tacoma, Wash., from complications due to COVID-19. He was born March 2, 1936, in Longview, Wash., to Millie and Svarre Hazelquist. He was the second of three children, an older sister Evelyn and younger brother Donald. He graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1954, where he was a talented track athlete and an accomplished student. He married his high school sweetheart, Marilyn Lou Manchester, in 1955. Together they shared 63 years of marriage. Marilyn preceded Al in death in the summer of 2019, just two weeks prior to their 64th wedding anniversary.