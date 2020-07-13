× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 28, 1922 – July 5, 2020

Alan Rasmusson, 97, died July 5, 2020 in Longview, Washington. Alan was born July 28, 1922 in Towner, North Dakota. He was raised by his mother Mabel. He graduated high school in 1941. He worked at a newspaper all his life, starting in the 8th grade sweeping floors and then printing the papers in both Towner and Rugby, North Dakota.

He went to college at NDSU until World War 2, at which time he enlisted in the Navy. He served from July 1st, 1943 until March 1946. He was aboard the USS Garrard and they transported 1100 prisoners of war who had survived the Bataan Death March. His ship was docked next to the USS Missouri when the treaty was signed that ended the war.

He married Alyce Thorson in 1947 and they had 3 children, Ann, Kevin (Karen) and Reid. He had three grandchildren, Steven, Dana and Jenna and he had 6 great grandchildren. How he loved them and all little kids! Whichever neighborhood he lived in the children would come and play with him. Even most recently in his 90s they would knock on the door and say, “can Mr. Alan come out and play?”

In 2003 he and Alyce moved to Longview, WA., to be near family as they aged. They became members of Trinity Lutheran Church. He had many friends both there and at Zion Lutheran at Towner, ND and Bethany Lutheran in Rugby, ND.