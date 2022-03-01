Alan F. Schill

March 4, 1965 — Feb. 16, 2022

Alan was born in Longview, Washington, and graduated from Kelso High School in 1983. Later in life Alan went on to receive his bachelor’s degree in administration, business, accounting and human resources.

Alan is survived by his father, John; three brothers, Darrell (Tammie), Philip (Evelyn) and Scott; eight nieces and nephews: Alyssa, Ema’Lee, Jordan, Vanessa, Elizabeth, Sarah, Carrie and Jesse; three great-nephews: Darren, Caleb and Judah; and great-niece Nevaeh.

Alan was well known for his love, patience and good advice. And, although he never had any children of his own, he was considered a second dad to Alyssa, Ema’Lee and Jordan and Papa to their children. He enjoyed camping, visiting the beach, and admiring all of God’s beautiful creation as he went for walks. He loved traveling with his older brother and his family, especially to Disneyland. But, most of all, Alan loved the Lord and loved playing gospel music and singing with family and friends. He led worship at his church as well as directed several choirs. Alan was a lifetime member of the Church of God (Cleveland, Tennessee).

Alan started his working career at 15 years old as a box boy for Safeway. He continued to work for them for more than 27 years moving his way up to the Division Offices in Auburn, Clackamas and Phoenix. Alan also spent time working with his brothers in the paving business, for Henningsens Cold Storage, H & R Block and was co-owner of Advanced Performance. Most recently, Alan worked for the Washington State Department of Revenue for seven years. He also served as a board member and director of operations and finances for the Mayfield Lake Youth Camp.

Alan was preceded in death by his mother, Freda Schill; his grandparents; and other close relatives.

Alan, you have fought a good fight and finished the race! You are now celebrating JESUS with family and friends. We don’t grieve for where you are, but where you are not!

A celebration of life service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Napavine Assembly of God, 411 Second Ave. N.E. Chehalis, WA 98532. A graveside will follow at 3 p.m. Green Hills Memorial Gardens in Kelso. A viewing will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 4, 2022, at Columbia Funeral Service in Longview.