Alan Dean Basso "Big Al"

Alan was a quintessential small-town guy with a heart matched only by his larger-than-life personality. A towering pillar of his community. He also served as a substitute teacher for the Kalama School District and a part-time county juvenile detention officer. Alan would often volunteer his time in support of youth fundraisers, especially those involving his hometown Kalama Chinooks. Alan was proud of his involvement with Operation Warm Coats for Kids. His passion for helping area kids was legendary and nearly equal to his love for the Washington State Cougars—his favorite team. His extraordinary dedication to community service will never be forgotten. Alan’s integrity, humility and sense of humor endeared him to generations of people. He was authentically himself, always. He was the true embodiment of a public servant, as he so often demonstrated through his career in fire service, work with schools and his leadership as an elected official.