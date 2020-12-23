July 10, 1924—December 10, 2020

Agnes Isabelle Neuneker was born on July 10, 1924 to John and Jenny Fowler in Longview, Wash. Agnes married Raymond Lee Neuneker, Sr., and were married for 70 years. They had eight children during those years together. Ray Jr.,Jerry, Dan (Charlotte), Judy, Frank, Cathy, John and Craig.

Agnes was a homemaker and loved reading, crossword puzzles, camping around the Northwest with Ray and holding babies. Agnes was always forgiving and saw only the best in people. Her home was always open and she shared what she had.

She is preceded in death by six brothers, Andy, Gilbert, Sam, Billy, Jack and Melvin, two sisters, Margarette and Lillian. Her eldest son, Ray Lee Neuneker Jr, son Jerry, her parents, John William Fowler and Jenny Hannah.

Agnes is survived by two sisters, Dolly Murry and Lois Cruz, her six children, and over 100 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

The family would like to send a special thank you to her caregiver, Shannon Currera and Hospice.

There will be a Celebration of Life scheduled at a later date.