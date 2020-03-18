November 30, 1937—March 9, 2020
Agnes I. Moore (Johnson), was born in Michigan on November 30, 1937, and passed away on March 9, 2020. She is survived by her five children: Rick Rukkila (Kathy) of Port Hadlock, Wash., Denise Rukkila of Mesa, Ariz., David Rukkila (Rheba) of Kelso, Wash, Vicky Rukkila of Castle Rock, Wash., and Lori (Rukkila) Miller (Phil) of Mesa, Ariz. She also leaves behind numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Agnes grew up in Michigan where she had her first three children and then moved to Washington where she had her other two children. She retired from Longview Fibre paper mill. Agnes enjoyed walking around Lake Sacajawea, taking drives to the beach, watching her children and grandchildren’s sporting events. There wasn’t an umpire, player or fan present that didn’t know she was there cheering for the team. She also enjoyed dancing, going to the casino, cribbage, and playing scratchers until she was convinced she wore out the coins.
At Agnes’s request no services will be held.
