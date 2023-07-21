Jan. 3, 1981—July 10, 2023

CASTLE ROCK—Aaron Sean Kennedy, age 42, passed away July 10, 2023. Aaron was born January 3, 1981 in Longview, WA to William “Pat” Kennedy and Karen Clanton. He was raised in Longview/Kelso area.

Aaron was preceded in death by his grandma Amy Dunn in 2017, uncle Edward “Ted” Kennedy in 2018, and father William “Pat” Kennedy in 2019.

Aaron is survived by his mother Karen Clanton; son Bailey Kennedy; daughter Scarlett Kennedy; significant other Danielle Hancock; sister Kai Kennedy (Jeff Wentz); brother Kevin Kennedy (Lindsay Kennedy); nephews Bryce Lafrenz, Gus Guomas, Jacob Kennedy; nieces Maikenzie Kennedy and Kameryn Kennedy.

Aaron had a special, individual bond with every one of his family members and friends. He was a one of a kind, pro house painting, teddy bear, music loving, foodie with a heart as big as the sun who loved a good live show, a day at the river and his friends and family!

There will be a celebration of life held on August 12, 2023 at Reign Church 1209 N. Minor Rd. in Kelso, WA 98626, at 1 pm.