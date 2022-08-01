Aaron Jeffery Randall

Jan. 25, 1992 — July 26, 2022
Loving son, brother, uncle, partner and friend.
AJ was a genuine, gentle, patient, honest, and kind soul. He touched so many lives without ever knowing how much. He battled sickness with positivity and courage without complaints. He was a talented artist and musician who lived a minimalistic life without asking for anything. He loved the outdoors, hunting, camping and target shooting. He loved his family time and friends.
He is survived by his parents, Mike and Kris Randall; brother and sister-in-law, Eric and Emily Randall; sister and brother-in-law, Savannah and Robert Clement; nephews, Cameron and Kellan Clement; niece, Shelby Clement; partner, Jordan Edgar; and longtime best friend, Jordan Peak. He will be forever missed and loved by so many.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. August 27 at the Lone Fir Bar and Grill.
